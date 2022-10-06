Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them).

After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.

But there’s nothing like getting a job in radio to teach you to watch your mouth. Trust me, the last thing anyone wants is to be fined by the FCC for swearing on the air. I’ve heard stories of stations being fined as much as $30,000 due to someone cussing, but I’m not sure how accurate that is. However, I don’t have any desire to find out for myself.

Of course, people cuss in all walks of life, regardless of what part of the country they live in. But some areas are a little better at it. With that in mind, the folks at Preply crunched the numbers to determine which U.S. cities swear the most and found that Dallas and Fort Worth ranked 4th and 5th on the list, respectively.

There’s something about this part of the country in general that gets people to cussing (my best guess is the heat). Because Oklahoma City is tied with Dallas, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis at Number 4, while Austin is tied for 7th place with Los Angeles.

Maybe it’s time we all stop cussing so f**king much.

Cities That Swear the Most

1. Columbus, OH

2. Las Vegas, NV

3. Jacksonville, FL

t-4. Oklahoma City, OK

t-4. Dallas, TX

t-4. Philadelphia, PA

t-4. Indianapolis, IN

t-5. San Francisco, CA

t-5. Fort Worth, TX

t-5. Louisville, KY

6. Washington, D.C.

t-7. Los Angeles, CA

t-7. Austin, TX

