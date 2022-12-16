Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas.

I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke Gives Campaign Address In His Hometown Town Of El Paso, Texas Getty Images loading...

Sorry El Paso

According to Travel A Lot, you're the ugliest city in Texas. Above is shot of El Paso, along with parts of Juarez, Mexico as El Paso is right on the border. Someone from El Paso maybe reading this saying, what the hell did we do to deserve this? Travel A Lot said this,

Main problem being way too many browns and other neutral earth tones. You're already building a city in Texas--it's already earthy enough without throwing in a ton of brown brick buildings into the mix!

El Paso Getty Images loading...

Above is an old photo from El Paso from over 100 years ago. The city has definitely grown a lot since then. I will admit, I have never been to El Paso. The only thing I know about that place is something called Chicos Tacos.

It's the weirdest tacos I have ever seen in Texas and yet. I must try them one day. Sounds like I have to deal with an ugly looking city when I make my way there, but those tacos look like they're worth it to me.

