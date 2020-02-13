UK to Release UFO Files to Public, Will United States be Next?

The UK just decided to to make its classified files on UFOs public, and Americans want the same here.

At least that's the result of a Piplsay survey.

According to the survey, 23% of the nearly 31,000 respondents claimed to have seen something they couldn't explain and 27% think extra terrestrial entities are real. 34% weren't sure. Those numbers track pretty consistently with the numbers from the UK participants so the whole UFO phenomenon seems to be intriguing people world wide

While less than a third of the Americans in the survey believed in alien life, a full 58% think the U.S. government is investigating it, and 61% are in favor of the United States government releasing its classified files to the public.

There's no doubt that our government has a lot of X-File information they're not sharing with us. After the Tic-Tac UFO information broke out they even renamed the whole Unidentified Flying Object subject to Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. Was that to make it a more specific type of event? Or was it something to throw off searches for UFOs? We may never know.

When it comes to UFOs ... um ... UAPs, there are issues of national security to keep in mind, but I'm sure there are a lot of files from a lot of studies from a lot of sightings of something unexplainable that would keep the conspiracy theorists busy for a long, long time.

In the meantime, we'll always have Mulder and Scully.

You can see the complete results from the Piplsay survey here.