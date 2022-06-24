11 Questions ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 Needs To Answer

The following article includes SPOILERS for Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1.

The first part of Stranger Things Season 4 has already delivered a dizzying amount of action, character development, and violence to our TV screens, but the ’80s-set series is far from over. We still have two more installments to look forward to — including the finale episode, which will run over two hours long. This should hopefully be enough time to tie up the loose ends still hanging at the end of Episode 7 — there are quite a few of them.

Episode 7 left viewers with multiple cliffhangers involving fan-favorite characters including Eleven, Hopper, and Nancy. The introduction of this season’s Big Bad, a menacing wizard named Vecna, has only expanded the Stranger Things universe even more. Fortunately, most — if not all — of these cliffhangers will be resolved in Volume 2. Because the fourth season of Stranger Things follows so many different characters and minor plots underneath the overarching storyline, however, it’s easy to lose track of the details. That’s why we’ve created this list of all the unanswered questions from Volume 1 that Volume 2 needs to answer.

If you haven’t caught up with the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, you should do so before continuing on with this list — unless you don’t mind spoilers. Below, you can brush up on all of the unfinished storylines and burning questions we have heading into the finale of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 arrives on Friday, July 1 on Netflix.

