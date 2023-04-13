Eddie Munson Is Getting a ‘Stranger Things’ Origin Story Book

Fans of Stranger Things fell in love with Eddie Munson when the character debuted in Season 4. Now, the character is getting his very own origin story in a prequel book set before the events of the series' fourth season.

Written by Caitlin Schneiderhan, Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus takes place in 1984, two years before the events of Season 4 of Stranger Things.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book's plot centers around Eddie as he meets a music producer named Paige. In desperate need of money to make his dreams come true, Eddie gets involved with his father's shady business dealings.

Schneiderhan, who is currently working on the writing team for Season 5 of the hit Netflix show, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her excitement to share a new part of Eddie's journey with fans of the show.

"I'm so excited for fans to go with him on his journey towards becoming a hero, to experience the messy and uncomfortable decisions that led him to become the brave misfit we all know and love," Schneiderhan told EW.

Schneiderhan also revealed why she thinks the lovable D&D-playing metalhead has resonated so much with so many fans of the show.

"Eddie is a person who is unfailingly, unapologetically himself, which is irresistible enough on its own. But add on the fact that he encourages the people around him to be the same? Who wouldn't want to be friends with that guy?" Schneiderhan said.

Published by Penguin Random House, Flight of Icarus hits shelves Oct. 31.