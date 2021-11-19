Unemployment Rates Drop Across Texas During October

The State of Texas, as a whole, and many cities in West Texas saw their unemployment rates drop during the month of October. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas was 5.4% in October, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from September 2021. Overall, Texas added 56,600 non-agricultural jobs to the economy. According to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), non-ag jobs have been added in Texas during 17 out of the past 18 months.

"Our labor market numbers continue to signal that Texas has jobs for those looking to take the next step in their career," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "TWC is committed to helping Texans and our businesses succeed, from pursuing roles in high-demand middle skills fields to training and recruiting resources to make our state the best place to live and work."

661,300 jobs have been added in Texas since October 2020.

Amarillo continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3%. Lubbock's unemployment rate dropped one tenth of a percent to 3.8%. Abilene's unemployment rate had similar movement, dropping to 3.8%.in October. Other regional unemployment rates include: Odessa at 6.7%, Midland at 4.7%, San Angelo at 4.2% and Wichita Falls at 4.3%.

Get our free mobile app

"The sustained job growth we are seeing shows that Texas continues to be THE place for business," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "TWC is here to support our Texas employers with programs for training, hiring, and recruiting to help their business thrive in the Lone Star State."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

Christmas Tree Farms in West Texas 2021 Here are some of the tree farms in West Texas that are open and some that have closed this year.