Texas Unemployment Rate Up Slightly in February

The Texas Workforce Commission released February employment statistics on Friday. The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 6.9%.

For the first time in 10 months, Texas lost jobs, as 27,500 nonagricultural jobs were lost during February.

“Although we saw a slight decrease in employment numbers last month, we still see strength in the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC will continue to maintain programs to enhance job skills and provide access to the thousands of available jobs on MyTXCareer.com”

Amarillo has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 5.1%. Lubbock's unemployment rate went up one-tenth of a percent to 5.9%.

Other regional unemployment rates include: Midland at 8.3%, Odessa at 11.9%, San Angelo at 6.5%, and Abilene at 5.9%.

The TWC also notes, that in February, the Professional and Business Services industry sector lost 23,000 jobs. The Leisure and Hospitality lost 5,800 jobs during the month.

However, one sector that did gain jobs last month was the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector. It gained 14,800 new jobs, the tenth consecutive month of job growth in that sector. In addition, the Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector achieved positive annual growth for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our workforce remains resilient and is made up of millions of Texans ready to work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC has a variety of programs to help Texas workers improve their skills like Metrix online learning, which is free to all Texans and individuals can reach out to their local boards to explore further options.”