University Kiwanis Club Cancels 2021 Pancake Festival

It appears 2020 isn't finished with us yet. The University Kiwanis Club just announced that due to COVID-19 concerns they were canceling the 2021 Kiwanis Pancake Festival.

According to Texoma's Homepage, University Kiwanis President, Mary Rhoads, said that the decision to cancel was because there was no way to maintain a proper amount of distance between festival goers.

The Pancake Festival is looked forward to by many Wichita Falls residents and is traditionally held on the last Saturday of January. That would have placed the 65th annual event on January 30th of next year.

There is a bit of good news to share, though. The University Kiwanis Club is planning a dedication event for their new playground on Saturday, March 27th, and will have do it yourself pancake mix and sausage packages available at that time. Those will need to be pre-ordered through the club.