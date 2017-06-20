If this is what the valedictorian has to say, just imagine what kind of words of wisdom the student who finished last in the class has.

Peter Butera, valedictorian at Pennsylvania's Wyoming Area High School, had his microphone cut off when he started blasting school officials during his speech at the school's graduation last Friday. Butera, who is heading to Villanova in the fall, lashed out about halfway through the below clip.

His harsh comments included frustration over the adults who guide the students:

Despite some of the outstanding people in our school, the lack of real student government combined with the authoritative attitude that a few teachers, administrators and boards members have — prevents students from trult developing as leaders. Hopefully, this will change."

His microphone then shut off, as those in attendance booed the decision to censor him and then cheered him as he's led off stage.

Butera has no regrets about his actions. "I don't think it could have gone any better," he told The Morning Call . "I got my point across and them cutting the microphone proved my point to be true."