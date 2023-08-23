Vehicle Has All 4 Wheels Stripped in the SeaWorld San Antonio Parking Lot

There are a bunch of savages out there.

There’s never been any shortage of crime all over the state of Texas, especially in our biggest cities. That’s just an unfortunate fact of life.

But in recent years it feels like criminals have become more brazen. You typically think of crimes being committed in the middle of the night under the cover of darkness. But I’ve stumbled upon quite a few videos of criminals doing their thing in broad daylight.

The latest example comes to us from SeaWorld San Antonio. Now, I’m not 100% sure the crime happened in the daytime, but I would be willing to bet money that it did. I guess it could have been parked there overnight, but I seriously doubt it.

The below shows a white SUV stripped of all four wheels, sitting on some little scraggly-looking blocks. I mean, the thieves could have at least done the owner a solid and propped that thing up on some sturdy cinder blocks.

Judging from the commentary on the video, SeaWorld is apparently a place that is known for those sorts of shenanigans. I’m admittedly not very familiar with San Antonio, so it’s good to know that if I ever take the family to SeaWorld down there I better be a little more vigilant.

Or, maybe just not go altogether. And that is a damn shame.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

