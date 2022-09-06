Video Shows Texas Man Secretly Smelling Woman’s Butt in Store

Wow. You talk about next-level creepiness.

Video shared on Twitter shows a man in a pet supply store in Mesquite, Texas shadowing a couple of women who are shopping. Even though he’s pretending to be shopping as well, his body language makes it obvious that he’s up to no good.

As the women get close to the end of the aisle, he gets down on one knee behind one of the women and takes a big old whiff of her butt, before going back to pretending to be shopping. But he’s not done there.

He eventually stoops down for another whiff when the woman appears to sense something is going on behind her. That’s when the two women move along and exit the aisle.

The man then walks in the opposite direction, back toward the camera, and then disappears from view.

I’ve written about many crazy things in my time, but this incident is among the craziest of them. And it makes me wonder just how many times the guy has done that and gotten away with it. It also makes me wonder just how many other guys are into that sort of thing.

I’m not an attorney, but I assume it’s a crime, even though he doesn’t appear to touch her. Whatever the case may be, it’s disturbing to watch.

