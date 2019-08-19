Volunteers, Texas Forest Service Battle Copper Breaks Blaze

The Texas Forest Service and volunteer fire departments continue to battle the Copper Breaks fire near Quanah. The fire is reportedly between 40 and 50 percent contained, but fire fighters continue to battle the blaze around the clock. So far, no homes have been lost to the fire. Officials say much of what is burning is private hunting property, so fuel is plentiful. The hot temps and dry conditions are the perfect combination for wildfires, so everyone is advised to exercise extreme caution when welding, metal cutting or driving in pastures and ditches.