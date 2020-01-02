VW Says Goodbye to Beetle With Animated Mini-Movie [VIDEO]

From the old Love Bug movies in the '60s and '70s to Kevin Bacon driving one in Footloose, the VW Beetle has been a part of daily life since its introduction in 1938. Now, Volkswagen says it's time to say goodbye to the funny looking little car that so many people have come to love.

After eight decades of nearly continuous production, Volkswagen is pulling the plug on this piece of motoring history. It's really not all that surprising with the current popularity of SUVs and other large vehicles. In fact, Volkswagen says they sold less than 15,000 vehicles in the United States in 2018.

Rather than just let the model quietly fade off into obscurity, VW decided to give it a big sendoff with a Last Mile campaign and video.

The Last Mile video, which was used extensively in Times Square on New Year's Eve and again in New Year's Day sports broadcasts, lets fans bid farewell to the Beetle while at the same time promoting Volkswagen's goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. They even introduced a #TheLastMile campaign

Goodbye, Herbie, we'll miss you. Number 53 will always have a special place in our hearts.