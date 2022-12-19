Which Walmarts in North Texas Have Drone Delivery Service?

I guess the future is now. Getting drone delivery is possible in parts of North Texas right now.

It looks like on Thursday, parts of North Texas can now get drone delivery from their local Walmarts. This is already after parts of North Texas could get drone delivery from their local Walgreens back in April of this year. The company said in a statement they expect people to use it for emergency items. However, the most popular drone delivery in Arkansas where Walmart started? Hamburger Helper if you can believe it.

So How Does it Work?

You will need to go to droneupdelivery.com. You must be living within a mile radius of the Walmart location you're ordering from. You can order for a drone between 8 AM and 8PM. The most surprising thing to me, it only costs $3.99 for the delivery. Obviously you still have to pay for whatever items, but $3.99 seems like a no brainer for me if I lived in the area. Walmart says you can expect whatever you ordered to arrive within 30 minutes of it being placed.

Which Walmarts in North Texas Have Drone Delivery?

According to Fox 4, this is the current list after the launch on Thursday in North Texas.

Neighborhood Market #2975 - 3959 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043

Walmart Supercenter #3224 - 555 W Interstate 30, Garland, TX 75043

Walmart Supercenter #1800 - 1801 Marketplace Dr, Garland, TX 75041

Walmart Supercenter #2973 - 115 West Fm 544, Murphy, TX 75094

Neighborhood Market #5657 - 3100 Custer Rd, Plano, TX 75075

Neighborhood Market #2974 - 1501 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX 75081

Neighborhood Market #2976 - 915 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150

Neighborhood Market #3015 - 2827 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75227

Neighborhood Market #5021 - 2275 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

Walmart Supercenter #3225 - 2501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

Walmart Supercenter #426 - 4691 State Highway 121, The Colony, TX 75056

Walmart will alert you when the package is on it's way and will drop off your goods in the yard. The drone will not land in your yard, the package will be lowered on cables. Hopefully this hits our neck of the woods one day because I would love to try it.

