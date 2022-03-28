Wanna Cuddle with Kunekune Pigs? Check Out This North Texas Airbnb Experience

Have I ever mentioned that I have a soft spot for animals?

Having spent much of my childhood on a farm in little old Vernon, Texas, I’ve been around animals my entire life. And out of all of the animals we raised, I always thought piglets were the coolest.

Unlike other animals that are kind of gangly when they’re young, piglets look like their fully-formed counterparts, but are tiny. While they look extremely cuddle-able, I don’t recall ever cuddling with one.

Get our free mobile app

But that could certainly change, thanks to Halbert Farm in Burleson, Texas.

They offer an Airbnb animal experience in which you get to cuddle with Kunekune (pronounced “cooney cooney”) pigs. I had never heard of Kunekune pigs prior to stumbling upon the Halbert Farm Airbnb experience, so I did some googling to learn a little more about the critters.

Eco Farming Daily describes the pigs as “sweet-tempered, medium-sized” pigs. In other words, they’re perfect for cuddling.

So, if that sounds like something you’d like to do, the “Halbert Herd” is made up of 20 Kunekune pigs that range in age from 4 months to 9 years.

You’ll have the chance to feed the pigs treats and pet them (they’re apparently big fans of having their bellies rubbed). The coolest part is that if they have piglets, you’ll get to spend time with them in the piglet pen. And if they’re old enough, you may be able to feed them treats.

The experience costs $50 per person, with a 10% discount for groups of 4-6 guests. Book your "Cuddle with Kunekune Pigs" experience here.

Texas 'Cuddle with Kunekune Pigs' Airbnb Experience This Airbnb Experience in Burleson, Texas lets you get up close and personal with Kunekune pigs.

The Most Expensive AirBnB In Texoma This luxurious cabin located right by Lake Texoma is the perfect place to entertain large groups of people. There's even a swimming pool with a tiki bar. The cabin even has a game room complete with shuffleboard, a pool table, and a poker table, you can entertain guests for hours.