Want a Disney Like Dining Experience in Texas? Check Out This Awesome Aquarium Restaurant

No joke, this place looks EXACTLY like a restaurant at Walt Disney World.

Let me just say, I am one of THOSE adult Disney people. Feel free to judge me, I don't care. I love going to the parks and honestly some of my favorite things there are the food. Disney has some amazing restaurants.

The best steak I ever had in my life? Disney World, Be Our Guest restaurant in Magic Kingdom. Favorite dining experience? Sci Fi Dine In Theater at Hollywood Studios where you sit in a car to ear your meal. Favorite character dining? Animal Kingdom go to the Tusker House. It's a buffet with all the Disney characters in safari gear.

Those are just some of my favorites. I have not mentioned one of the parks yet and that would be Epcot. My favorite there is a restaurant called the Coral Reef, which is a restaurant attached to a ride called "The Seas with Nemo and Friends". Fun fact, at the time of it's opening it was the largest saltwater tank in the world.

At this restaurant, you will dine next to the water with the creatures you may see along the ride. The restaurant is home to some damn good seafood and is my favorite place to eat in that particular park. Well it looks like, you can do a similar experience right here in Texas over in Houston.

They have a place called the Aquarium Restaurant. Which has two locations in our state. One in Houston and another in Kemah, Texas? I had to look that up it's only a forty minute drive south of Houston. Looks like the one in Houston has rides, like a Ferris wheel, carousel, and other little kid rides. They have a full aquarium and tiger exhibit you can also check out.

Looke like the one in Kemah has just a stingray exhibit to go along with the restaurant. They serve seafood, along with burgers and steaks as well. I'm letting you know right now, this just looks like a smaller version of the Coral Reef restaurant at Disney World.

If I am ever in the Houston area, I think I need to go check it out.

