Want to Try Something Unique in Wichita Falls? Pick up a Caribbean Jerk Pizza

I'm all for trying something new and pizza is one of my favorite foods.

In case you haven't been keeping up with Stone Oven, I love what they have been doing recently. They have been teaming up with other local Wichita Falls restaurants and taking a popular menu item to throw onto a Stone Oven pizza. I did a review on their Highlander Public House mac and cheese pizza. It was very good and now I want to try the new one every month.

Sadly, I was saving up money for the Texas Rangers games last month and was worried I would miss out on April's special. That one was with Gypsy Kit and it had their Dr Pepper pulled pork on top of a pizza. I was actually able to get that one this past weekend, along with the new special for May. Stone Oven's new pizza is teaming up with Fazmoz Carribean Cuisine.

This pizza has Fazmoz jerk chicken and badmonn sauce, plus purple cabbage, bell peppers, pineapples, mild cheddar cheese, and mozzarella. Did I eat two whole pizzas on Saturday to do this story for you? Yes I did. Do I regret this? Not one bit. I highly recommend trying out any of these restaurant pair ups. Literally none of them are bad.

I would say Highlander has been my favorite so far, then Fazmoz, then Gypsy Kit pizza. Once again, not saying Gypsy is bad, I would 100% order it again. I can't wait to see what June will bring, but I will probably get that Fazmoz again before the end of the month.

By the way, it's worth the trip downtown just to see the TMNT murals on the top of the building.

