Was 2020 The Worst Summer Ever? Survey Says ‘No’

Labor Day is past, school is in session (more or less), summer of 2020 is almost over. But was it the worst summer ever? That's the question that was posed to 1,500 adults in the United States by YouGov. The results may surprise you.

When asked, "How would you describe your summer?" the answer Best Summer Ever was only chosen by less than three percent. The top answer was Average, scoring 37 or 38 percent pretty much across the board.

The second most popular answer was A Bad Summer with the range being between 28 and 31 percent.

Of those who said Worst Summer Ever the Democrats outnumbered the Republicans 21 percent to 11 percent. That might have something to do with the current occupant of the Oval Office.

When you split the results between those who did and those who did not take a summer vacation things changed up a bit. Of those who did take a vacation the most common response was Average, coming in at 38 percent. Of those who normally take a summer vacation but didn't because of coronavirus concerns or some other reason the most common response was A Bad Summer, coming in at 41 percent.

Even among those who didn't get to take a vacation and were feeling grumpy about it only 26 percent said it was the Worst Summer Ever.

Just to show that we Americans love to argue about things the participants were also asked, "When does summer end?" Of course they couldn't agree.

For all adults combined the answer was September 21st, the Autumnal Equinox, at 39 percent. Labor Day finished a distant second at 26 percent. The farther North the participants lived the closer that split became. In the Northeast 31 percent said September 21st and 29 percent said Labor Day. In the South 42 percent said September 21st and only 24 percent said Labor Day.

You can see the full YouGov survey results here.