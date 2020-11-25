Watch as Florida Man Saves Puppy From Alligator

A lot of us here in Wichita Falls enjoy the Circle Trail. Especially the stretch along Lake Wichita. There's easy parking, a giant mountain of dirt to climb, even the occasional bobcat sighting. But no alligators. And we're all thankful for that.

That is not the case in Florida where Richard Wilbanks was walking his puppy, Gunner.

As Richard tells it the small alligator shot like a rocket out of the water and snatched Gunner, quickly pulling him under the surface. Nearly as quickly, and without dropping the cigar from his mouth, Richard waded in and rescued his puppy.

The incredible video was captured by a camera that was part of a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fStop Foundation. Together they typically capture video of deer, bobcats, and other wildlife as part of a program called Sharing The Landscape. The goal is to help people understand and appreciate the wildlife they live near.

Gunner is recovering nicely and suffered only slight injuries while Richard says his hands are pretty chewed up but he'd do it again in an instant.

Needless to say, Gunner is a little gun shy of getting too close to the water these days.

I sure hope somebody gave Richard a new cigar, he certainly earned it.