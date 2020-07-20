Water Tragedy Strikes Backdoor Theatre in Downtown Wichita Falls

It's said that theatre is a combination of tragedy and comedy, hence the two masks typically associated with theatrical productions. Sadly, it was tragedy that struck Wichita Falls' Backdoor Theatre over the weekend.

At some point during the weekend connection to the water line from the city to the theatre's fire suppression system failed and water entered the building. Since it was the weekend nobody realized what was happening until Monday morning.

Backdoor Theatre via Facebook

According to Backdoor Theatre's Facebook page the water was at least waist deep in the Main Stage lobby and Dinner Stage area. The Main Stage itself remained above the water line, but the lower levels and foundation of the building have been severely impacted with water damage.

The incoming water has been stopped. The insurance company has been notified. Theatre staff and volunteers are beginning to process the damage and pick up the pieces.

The live theatre community is a close knit group of people from cast to crew to volunteers to guide people to their seats and it speaks well of the character of Backdoor Theatre that even as they begin to recover from this devastating event they are encouraging people to go to the Wichita Theatre's production of Titanic the Musical in the coming weeks.

As of early this afternoon water was still being pumped out of the building and it was not safe for anyone to enter. Several people have already expressed an interest in helping out and the Backdoor Theatre says that the best way to support them financially until the insurance is sorted out is to make a contribution via their online donation page.