Wedding Photographer Body Checks Guest To Get Shot

Ever wonder why you have to pay so much for a good wedding photographer? They need SKILLS!

Sometimes it's better to put the phone down to simply watch and be a part of an event, that's a lesson we can all learn from the wedding of Josh and Lorna Gannt. As they were pronounced husband and wife and were about to have their first kiss their wedding photographer, Ashley Easterling, stepped into position to capture the big moment. That was her job, after all.

That's when one of the guests stepped directly in front of the photographer to take her own photo on her smartphone.

This photographer was worth every penny of her fee as she deftly pushes the other person aside with a move that would make the Wichita Falls Force Hockey Club proud, capturing the moment and saving the day.

Well done, Ashley Easterling. Well done, indeed.