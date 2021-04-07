Weekend of Cowboy Movies and Music Coming To Electra

What could be better than a good cowboy movie? How about a whole weekend of cowboy movies with some cowboy music thrown in for good measure?

The Electra Grand Theatre will be hosting the Cowpokes Int'l Film Festival on April 16, 17, and 18.

Cowpokes Int'l Film Festival via Facebook

While not every film will be about cowboys, a good portion of them will be. Electra local Robert Craighead who has been nominated for Best Actor In A Short is even featured in Amazing Grace, one of the films to be shown over the weekend.

The films begin on Friday, playing more or less non-stop from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., then the theatre will be cleared out and those who have purchased tickets for the Bernie Nelson concert will be allowed in.

Cowpokes Int'l Film Festival via Facebook

Bernie Nelson is a multi-platinum songwriter and his tunes have been recorded by artists like Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, Randy Travis, Kris Kristofferson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Wynona, Conway Twitty, Chris Ledoux, Craig Campbell and more. His song, Daddy Never Was The Cadillac Kind, was a big hit for Confederate Railroad.

Bernie will be performing an acoustic show starting at 9:00 Friday evening.

The film festival will continue from about 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, then from 11:30 to 7:30 on Sunday followed by a filmmakers Q&A and the awards presentations.

After that it's time for the After Party.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and range from $10 for an all day Friday pass to $30 for a Friday through Sunday pass. The Bernie Nelson concert tickets are $10 and are separate from the film festival tickets.

Follow the Cowpokes Int'l Film Festival on Facebook for updates.