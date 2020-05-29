Weekend Options Include Cars, Race Cars, and Drive-In Movies

After weeks of almost nothing going on we actually have choices this weekend.

Cruisin' Nocona's rescheduled event is already going on with activities scheduled for today and tomorrow. The popular Vicari Auction has been canceled for this year but the burnouts, the street cruising, and the poker run through the beautiful North Texas countryside are all a go for this weekend.

Cruisin Nocona via Facebook

While you're in Nocona you can browse the shops and galleries lining their historic main street or check out the Tales N' Trails Museum. Just make sure to visit the Horton Classic Car Museum, along with a ton of really interesting vintage automobiles it's got one of the most extensive collection of Corvettes you're likely to find anywhere. That's why they call Nocona the Classic Car Capital of Texas.

If you like cars but want to stay a little closer to home this would be a great weekend to check out Wichita Raceway Park, the drag strip just off FM 369. They're kicking off the summer racing season with Brawl In The Falls and you can expect to see some really fast machines screaming down that 1/8 mile drag strip.

Wichita Raceway Park has taken advantage of the off season by updating and freshening the track and spectator area, including extended seating so keeping a comfortable distance from the other racing fans shouldn't be a problem. And don't think that because this is an 1/8 mile track and not a full quarter that you won't see the big boys run, I've watched cars run better than 130 mph through the lights at the finish line. This will be a fun weekend, just remember to bring ear protectors because these cars are as loud as they are fast and small tracks like this mean every seat is right up next to the action. The racing starts at 9:00 Friday evening and at 3:00 Saturday afternoon.

Another fun option for the whole family is a quick road trip South to Graham, Texas, to see a drive-in Movie. The Graham Drive-In is up and running with some great classic movies this weekend with a couple films about ... you guessed it ... cars. The first feature is the original Back To The Future from 1985 with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Watch what happens when that DeLorean reaches 88 mph!

The second feature is The Fast and The Furious from 2001. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy the drive-in is limiting attendance to 80 vehicles and there will always be one empty space between cars. Show up early, set out your lawn chairs and enjoy a great evening watching a couple classic movies on a really big outdoor screen.

Whether you choose one of these options or come up with something on your own, stay safe, have some fun, stay Falls Strong.