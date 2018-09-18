Wendy’s is Offering Free Burgers Every Single Day For the Rest of the Month

Today is National Cheeseburger Day, but that isn’t good enough for Wendy's, so they decided to celebrate Cheeseburger Month instead.

"Because one day of hot and juicy burgers is never enough, Wendy’s believes you deserve to celebrate through the end of the month," the company said in a press release.

Wendy's announced on Twitter that they will be giving away free burgers with any purchase every single day for the entire month of September. To get your free Dave's Single with a purchase, all you have to do is download Wendy's new mobile app . After you log in, the free burger deal will show up in the 'offers' section of the app.

Screenshot, Wendy's App

You can also get a small Frosty for two quarters right now at Wendy's, which means you can get a Frosty and a burger for 50 cents all month long.