You Could be the Proud Owner of a West Texas Ghost Town

Who hasn’t dreamed of owning a ghost town?

Think about it. You get to make the rules, dress the place however you see fit, and best of all, you get to decide who lives there.

If you’re a total anti-social introvert, it’s perfect. You own all the land and can make sure that no one resides anywhere near you, ensuring that you don’t have to deal with any pesky neighbors that may want to say “hi” from time to time.

Have I sold you on it yet?

If the answer is yes, I have great news for you. My San Antonio is reporting that the West Texas town of Lobo is now up for sale. While the owner hasn’t discussed the price, your purchase includes a gas station, post office, motel, grocery store, and restaurant all nestled on ten acres of land.

Then again, there’s a reason why it’s a ghost town.

Even though the population never exceeded 100, the aquifer almost dried up in the 1980s. By 1991 it had been completely abandoned. I guess no one wanted to die of thirst.

But who knows? You could be the one to resurrect that bad boy and make it hospitable for years to come, which the current owners have done a pretty good job of. It’s just that they’re getting older and are having a hard time maintaining the land and buildings.

So, if you’re interested in purchasing the town on US Highway 90 near the tourist destination of Marfa, learn more on the official website.

