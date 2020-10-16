WF Area Food Bank Holding Pumpkin Carving Contest

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to uproot long-standing traditions, new traditions are born.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is beginning a new tradition this year with a food drive dressed up in a pumpkin carving contest costume.

Here's how it works. You bring a pumpkin that you've carved into your most fearsome or funny jack-o-lantern - and at least 10 canned food items - to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and you're in the contest. You're also helping to feed a family in need this holiday season.

The carved pumpkins will be displayed at the Food Bank throughout the week leading to Halloween and the winners will be awarded a Wichita Falls Area Food Bank T-shirt or cap.

Everyone participating gets to know they've done something good for the community in this most unusual of years.

Your food items and masterpiece jack-o-lantern can be dropped off at the Food Bank any time during regular business hours from October 26th through the 30th. They're located at 1230 Midwestern Parkway.

This sounds like a great way to spend some fun and creative time with the kids and teach them the importance of giving back to the community they live in while you're at it.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been serving a 12 county area in North Texas since 1982 and their goal is to make our community a healthier and happier place to live.

Follow the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Facebook for updates and photos of the contest entries.