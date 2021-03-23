WF Parks & Recreation Easter Bag Giveaway Is This Saturday

Add this to your list of new ways to do old things. The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department has been holding an annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lucy Park for years, but this year it's being done differently and in a new location.

This year the Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with the University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls and moved the event to Kiwanis Park at 4400 Southwest Parkway. Instead of having the kids scramble to pick up eggs from the grass, they'll each be given their own free Easter bag filled with goodies.

Image Courtesy Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation

The Easter Bag Giveaway begins at 10:00 Saturday morning (03.27.21) and runs until all of the bags are given away.

Bags will be given to children 8 years old and under.

If you have questions, contact the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 940-761-7490 during business hours.