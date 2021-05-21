WF Parks & Recreation Outdoor Concert Series Begins May 25th

The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Outdoor Concert Series is back for 2021 and kicks of with Everything In Between on Tuesday, May 25th.

The Outdoor Concert Series is a free, family friendly event at Bud Daniels Park in downtown Wichita Falls. Bring your lawn chairs, your frisbees, your cornhole sets and enjoy an evening of live music from some of the best local performers in Wichita Falls.

The first concert in the 2021 series features Everything In Between.

WF Parks & Rec Outdoor Concert Series via Facebook

This band was formed in 2015 and plays a little of this, a little of that, and everything in between. That's pretty much how the name came to be. 2018 and 2019 saw the band evolve into a fuller sound by adding backup vocals from Lindsey Boyce Magers, a second rhythm guitarist Ray Hame and our lead vocalist Lelani Lei. Now with a tighter and gritter sound, Everything In Between has completed its line up and family.

If the name sounds familiar it's because they've played countless shows around town including Texas - Oklahoma Fair, Summer's Last Blast, Cajun Fest, Tap Fest, Four on the Floor and the Memorial Auditorium.

The Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Department has more shows lined up with Black River on June 8th, and Downtown Royalty on June 22nd. There will also be a performance on Tuesday, July 6th, but the artist hasn't been announced just yet.

City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation via Facebook

Bring you lawn chairs, your kids, your grandmother, even your dog if it gets along with people, and enjoy live music from Everything In Between Tuesday night, May 26th.

All of the Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Outdoor Concert Series performances are free to attend, family friendly and held at Bud Daniels Park at the corner of 9th and Ohio in Downtown Wichita Falls. Performances start at 7:00 p.m. and should be finished by about 8:30.