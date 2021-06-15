WF PD Investigating Death of Child

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a small child over the weekend.

According to Texoma's Homepage the one year old child was brought to United Regional by personal vehicle on Saturday night and was pronounced dead there.

As is procedure in cases like this, the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the United Regional Emergency Room shortly before midnight Friday night to investigate.

That investigation is pending while the police department waits for the results of an autopsy on the infant.

No names have been released and the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.