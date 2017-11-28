Top 10 Best High Schools in the Wichita Falls Area
Settling on the perfect high school can be a difficult choice. Thanks to research, these are the highest ranked high schools in the Wichita Falls area.
Niche is a website you can use to search for the perfect school in your area. To calculate the school rankings they use reviews from students, parents and data from the United States Department of Education, such as state test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher ratings, and college readiness. They also look at the diversity of the school, school safety and what clubs/activities the school offers.
According to Niche, these are the top 10 best high schools in the Wichita Falls area:
- 1
Holliday High School#265 best public high schools in Texas
Overall Grade A-
Average Graduation Rate 95%
Average SAT Score 1070
- 2
Notre Dame Catholic School#148 best private schools in Texas
Overall Grade A-
Graduation Rate N/A
Average SAT Score N/A
- 3
Rider High School#388 best public high schools in Texas
Overall Grade B+
Graduation Rate 96%
Average SAT Score 1160
- 4
Hirschi High School#499 best public high schools in Texas
Overall Grade B+
Graduation Rate 95%
Average SAT Score 1130
- 5
Christ Academy
Overall Grade B+
Graduation Rate N/A
Average Sat Score N/A
- 6
Burkburnett High School#530 best public high schools in Texas
Overall Grade B
Graduation Rate: 90%
Average SAT Score: 1160
- 7
City View High School#562 best public high schools in Texas
Overall Grade B
Graduation Rate 90%
Average SAT Score 1120
- 8
Iowa Park High School#592 best public high schools in Texas
Overall Grade B
Graduation Rate 95%
Avergage SAT Score 1020
- 9
Wichita Christian School#184 best private high schools in Texas
Overall Grade B
Graduation Rate N/A
Average SAT Score 1100
- 10
Wichita Falls High School#808 best public high schools in Texas
Overall Grade B
Graduation Rate 97%
Average SAT Score 1090