Top 10 Best High Schools in the Wichita Falls Area

Getty Images

Settling on the perfect high school can be a difficult choice. Thanks to research, these are the highest ranked high schools in the Wichita Falls area.

Niche is a website you can use to search for the perfect school in your area. To calculate the school rankings they use reviews from students, parents and data from the United States Department of Education, such as state test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher ratings, and college readiness. They also look at the diversity of the school, school safety and what clubs/activities the school offers.

According to Niche, these are the top 10 best high schools in the Wichita Falls area:

  • 1

    Holliday High School

    #265 best public high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade A-

    Average Graduation Rate 95%

    Average SAT Score 1070

    Google
  • 2

    Notre Dame Catholic School

    #148 best private schools in Texas

    Overall Grade A-

    Graduation Rate N/A

    Average SAT Score N/A

    google
  • 3

    Rider High School

    #388 best public high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade B+

    Graduation Rate 96%

    Average SAT Score 1160

    google
  • 4

    Hirschi High School

    #499 best public high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade B+

    Graduation Rate 95%

    Average SAT Score 1130

    Google
  • 5

    Christ Academy

    Overall Grade B+

    Graduation Rate N/A

    Average Sat Score N/A

     

    Google
  • 6

    Burkburnett High School

    #530 best public high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade B

    Graduation Rate: 90%

    Average SAT Score: 1160

    Google
  • 7

    City View High School

    #562 best public high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade B

    Graduation Rate 90%

    Average SAT Score 1120

    Google
  • 8

    Iowa Park High School

    #592 best public high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade B

    Graduation Rate 95%

    Avergage SAT Score 1020

    Google
  • 9

    Wichita Christian School

    #184 best private high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade B

    Graduation Rate N/A

    Average SAT Score 1100

    Google
  • 10

    Wichita Falls High School

    #808 best public high schools in Texas

    Overall Grade B

    Graduation Rate 97%

    Average SAT Score 1090

    Google

Do you think these are correct? Let us know in the comments below.

Filed Under: Local Lists
Categories: Education, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top