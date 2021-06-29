What is The Cheapest Airbnb in Wichita Falls and What is the Most Expensive?

Maybe someone you know is coming to Wichita Falls and they need a place to stay. I got curious and decided to take a look at our options here in town and this is what we got.

As always with Airbnb, be sure you take a look at those additional fees before you signup to stay somewhere. Those maintenance fees can sneak up on you quick. I decided to take a look at just the nightly fees and see what the highest and lowest were. Let's start at the bottom for just $53 a night.

Screenshot from Airbnb

We have Budget Saver Duplex A! Newly refurbished Duplex built in 1925. Sits in an older affordable/moderate income neighborhood. Nice, quiet, family friendly street. Great neighbors who have been in the area for years. It is located 7.6 miles (13 minutes) from Sheppard Air Force Base/2.6 miles (7 minutes) from Midwestern State University/1.9 miles (6 minutes) from MPEC.

Screenshot from Airbnb

This is a cute 756 sq foot duplex. It has one large bedroom with a queen size bed. One bathroom. One very large closet. Separate dining room and living room areas. With private/independent entrances. Plenty of parking. Parking is shared with the other duplex in the property.

Screenshot from Airbnb

I would say if you and your significant other need a place, this doesn't look bad. Believe me, when I searched for lowest price I was expecting something WAY worse. I wouldn't mind staying here. One question, what's with the bathtub flower bed in the front of the house? It's an interesting choice.

Screenshot from Airbnb

Alright, time to ball out and go for the best. We have the Vacation Home! $600 a night gets you this place. The whole house will be available except for the garage. A desk to work on. A big living room with vaulted ceiling and a big screen tv. 2 full bathrooms and a very nice private patio big enough for a cook out. The patio also has a ceiling fan and a mounted 42" tv.

Screenshot from Airbnb

It also has a pool and I am sure that is why it ranks near the top for priciest in the city. Plus you get a bunk bed and that means more room for activities. Plus that kid really likes the Incredible Hulk and that's cool in my book. We have a lot of options in our city and these are just the top and bottom when it comes to price. Go see what we have in our area if you want a place to stay besides a hotel.

Screenshot from Airbnb

