What is the Highest Ranked High School in Texoma for 2022?

The annual survey is out for high school rankings and once again I did the work of digging up all the ones in our area.

I took the liberty of only focusing on Wichita, Archer, and Clay County. I believe I looked up every school district within those counties to give us a ranking for every high school. So, how did we get this ranking? US World and News looks at academic data for math, reading and science state assessments. Qualifying scores in college-level exams and the number of graduates for a school were also used.

Get our free mobile app

Texas has 1,481 and sadly some in our area are in that bottom 500 region. We will see where your school or kid's school falls in just a little bit. If you're curious about a different school outside of Texoma, you can check out the information here.