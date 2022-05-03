What is the Highest Ranked High School in Texoma for 2022?
The annual survey is out for high school rankings and once again I did the work of digging up all the ones in our area.
I took the liberty of only focusing on Wichita, Archer, and Clay County. I believe I looked up every school district within those counties to give us a ranking for every high school. So, how did we get this ranking? US World and News looks at academic data for math, reading and science state assessments. Qualifying scores in college-level exams and the number of graduates for a school were also used.
Texas has 1,481 and sadly some in our area are in that bottom 500 region. We will see where your school or kid's school falls in just a little bit. If you're curious about a different school outside of Texoma, you can check out the information here.
- 1
Holliday High School (Grade of 78.53)
This school has an enrollment of 324 students with a student to teacher ratio of 11-1. The high school has 99% graduation rate.
- 2
Rider High School (Grade of 63.62)
Student body is 1,594 with a student to teacher ratio of 16-1. Rider has a 97% graduation rate.
- 3
Electra Junior/Senior High School (Grade of 53.98)
92 students in total are enrolled with an 8-1 student to teacher ratio. The school has an 88% graduation rate.
- 4
Burkburnett High School (Grade of 52.28)
850 students in total, with a student to teacher ratio of 12-1. The school has a 95% graduation rate.
- 5
Wichita Falls High School (Grade of 44.93)
1,286 students attend Old High with a 16-1 student to teacher ratio. The school has a 99% graduation rate.
- 6
Archer City High School (Grade of 43.55)
159 students in total with a student to teacher ratio of 9-1. The school has a 100% graduation rate.
- 7
City View Junior/Senior High School (Grade of 42.81)
286 students attend here with an 11-1 student to teacher ratio. They have a 93% graduation rate.
- 8
Hirschi High School (Grade of 41.45)
859 students attend here with a student to teacher ratio of 14-1. The school has a 97% graduation rate.
- 9
Henrietta High School (Grade of 39.03)
Student body is 272 with a 12-1 student to teacher ratio.The school has a 97% graduation rate.
- 10
Windthrost High School (Grade of 37.47)
117 students attend here, with an 8-1 student to teacher ratio. The school has a 100% graduation rate.
- 11
Iowa Park High School (Grade of 30.93)
550 students go here, with a student to teacher ratio of 11-1. The school has a 94% graduation rate.
- 12
Petrolia Junior/Senior High School (Grade of 28.25)
Sorry Petrolia folks, but someone had to come at the bottom of the list. 125 students enrolled with a student to teacher ratio of 8-1. The school has a 97% graduation rate.