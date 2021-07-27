What Was Mysterious Fiery Object In Sky Over Dallas Sunday Night?

Did you see anything strange in the sky Sunday night? A lot of people did. From Dallas to Houston and beyond. What the heck was it?

OK, from the start I just want to say that I do not believe in little green men from other planets. And I've seen things. Bright, flashy things that defied the laws of aeronautics moving through the night sky in ways that cannot be explained. But that's another story for another day.

So if the bright, flashing, UFO type object reported by numerous people as it crossed the night sky of Texas last Sunday (07.25.21) wasn't an alien space ship. Just what was it?

I only heard about it, didn't actually see it for myself so I went to the most well informed source I could think of for answers: the internet.

WFAA in Dallas says what appeared - quite clearly I might add - on their evening tower-cam video was ... wait for it ... an airplane. They even narrowed it down to the airline and flight number.

An airplane? Seriously? I'm not buying it. To paraphrase Obi-Wan Kenobi, that's no airplane. But I did enjoy their UFO graphic so I included their explanation here.

Then I dove a little deeper down the rabbit hole and ended up at ABC 13 in Houston.

Right out of the gate their meteorologist said it was, and I quote, "Aliens."

OK, I think we've disproved the SW Airlines Flight 63 theory as nobody in Houston is going to see and airliner taking off from Dallas and think it's an alien space ship.

But that still doesn't tell us what it actually was.

Here's another view from someone's car as they were driving in the Dallas area.

If the "streaming video makes an airplane look like a shooting star" theory is to be accepted why don't the other lights look that way? Why don't they have tails behind them? They're moving through the image just as fast as the unidentified flying object we're discussing here.

So what was it? It was obviously seen by people all across Central and Eastern Texas from the Oklahoma border to the Gulf Coast. Lots of people reported it. Lots of people caught it on video. Lots of people have an explanation of what they think it was.

Personally, I think it was a meteor, what we sometimes call a shooting star. Just an asteroid that burns up when it enters Earth's atmosphere at interstellar speeds. The Almanac says that the Delta Aquarid meteor shower should peak between July 28th and 29th. This is only a few days out from that.

I know that's the most pedestrian and boring of all explanations but that's what I think it was. I do wish I had seen it, though.

Then again, it could be aliens.

Or an airplane.

Or some rich guys from other planets who built their own rocket ship and just drove by for a quick looky-loo.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history