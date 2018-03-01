What Would Happen to Wichita Falls in the Event of a Nuclear Attack?

With all the saber-rattling between communists and capitalists these days, it’s starting to feel a whole lot like 1985 again.

As a child of the 80’s, I grew up fearing a nuclear attack. I remember watching just enough of “The Day After” back in the day to instill that fear in me for years to come. In fact, to this day, I get a very uneasy feeling when I hear the sirens going off on a sunny day while the City tests the Outdoor Warning System. I can’t help but think back to that flick every time I hear ‘em.

Not to be a total downer, but with Wichita Falls being home to Sheppard Air Force Base, you know there’s a pretty big target painted on our back.

So, since Vladimir Putin used an animated attack on Florida to demonstrate Russia’s new “invincible” missile system earlier today, we figured we would use CarlosLabs’ new Ground Zero II app to see just how well Wichita Falls would fare in the event of an attack. With the app, you just select the city you want, choose your bomb (or asteroid) and then let 'er rip.

As you can see, we wouldn’t fare well at all.

And now I'm a little depressed.