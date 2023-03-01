Hey Fellow Whataburger Fans – I Have Great News

This just might be the best news ever.

Like so many people I know, I love me some Whataburger. I’m pretty sure I could eat there every day and never get tired of it. However, my cardiovascular system probably wouldn’t appreciate it, so I try to show a little restraint.

But with that being said, I typically treat myself to a little something from there a few times every month.

And when it comes to Whataburger, there isn’t much on their menu that I don’t like. As awesome as their All-Time Favorites or their limited-time menu items like the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and Chili Cheese Burger are, you can’t go wrong with a good old Whataburger with Cheese.

Which brings me to the good news I was talking about.

A study conducted by Gambling.com found that the Whataburger With Cheese is the healthiest fast-food cheeseburger. Well, what do you know? I’ve been eating healthy all these years.

The folks conducting the study found that the Whataburger With Cheese has the second-lowest fat and calorie contents per ounce. The burger also scored well in salt and sugar categories.

So, there you have it. The next time you go through the drive-thru for a delicious Whataburger With Cheese, you need not feel the least bit of guilt. Because you’re partaking in the healthiest fast-food burger out there.

