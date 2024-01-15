Watch Employees at a Texas Whataburger Brawl in the Parking Lot

If Whataburger can’t bring us all together, nothing can.

I say that assuming the fight that broke out between Whataburger employees wasn’t part of the new hire process as the caption on the video suggests. But I’ve never worked there. So, maybe employees do get “jumped in” when they first start.

Whatever the case may be, three employees at a Texas Whataburger ganged up on one guy in the parking lot. Which isn’t cool. If you can’t beat somebody in a one-on-one fight, you have no business fighting in the first place.

And most of the fighters I know would get revenge on each one of the people who jumped them one at a time. So, they better hope the guy who was jumped doesn’t catch them alone.

Anyway, watch and laugh as the employees roll around in the parking lot, throwing blows. The funniest part is that it all goes down in front of a pickup that’s patiently waiting to get to the drive-thru.

