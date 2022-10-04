Whataburger Introduces New Breakfast Bowl and I Need One ASAP

I wasn’t hungry until I took a look at this thing.

As someone who starts the day with a breakfast bowl several times a week, it’s so good to see one of my favorite stops getting in on the breakfast bowl game.

Whataburger recently introduced its new breakfast bowl. And as usual, they’re doing it up better than any other fast-food joint out there.

The bowl is made up of a big ol’ pile of scrambled eggs topped with their cream gravy, a biscuit, two hash browns, and a choice of either sausage or bacon. That’s a hardy breakfast in and of itself, but you can always pack on a few carbs by ordering the combo with a side of hash brown sticks and a drink.

In a press release, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rich Scheffler had this to say about the new breakfast bowl:

The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us. For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are.

The only bummer is that it’s only around for a limited time and only available during Whataburger’s breakfast hours of 11:00 pm to 11:00 am, which brings me to my only complaint about Whataburger.

Can we just convince you to serve breakfast 24 hours a day? Now THAT would be the greatest Whataburger news of all time.

