Whataburger’s New Chili Cheese Burger is Here to Bust Your Gut

My prayers have been answered.

Seriously, though. For the longest time, I’ve wondered if Whataburger would ever introduce chili to their menu. Whataburger and chili are two things most Texans absolutely love, so it always puzzled me that Whataburger didn’t have chili…until now.

My favorite fast-food burger chain just announced the all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger.

The burger is made up of two 100% beef patties topped with chili, crunchy corn chips, onions, and mustard on a five-inch bun. It’s also available in Jr. size for those who can’t quite handle the full-size burger.

Let’s just say I know what I’m having for lunch today (and many days after while that bad boy is around because sadly, it’s only available for a limited time). Personally, I’m thinking about customizing it by adding some grilled jalapenos. Oh yeah, and hold the onions, too. I can't stand those things.

I’m hoping that this is only the beginning of a line of chili cheese products from Whataburger. I love their fries and topping them with chili and cheese would totally take them to the next level.

Or how about just a good ol’ bowl of Whataburger chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese? I would sure be down for that.

Regardless of what the plan is going forward when it comes to Whataburger and chili, I’m just glad that I can finally sink my teeth into a chili cheeseburger from Whataburger. It’s been a long time coming.

