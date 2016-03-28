What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?
Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of March 28, 2016.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Monday, March 28
Flix at the Forum: Red
Time: 6 am - 8 pm | Price: FREE
WWE Monday Night Raw Watch Party at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
Time: 6 pm | Price: $2-$3 (museum admission)
Youth Drawing at the Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 4 pm - 5 pm | Price: $50
Tuesday, March 29
Elementary Art at the Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 4 pm - 5 pm | Price: $40
Independence Brewing Co. Pint Night at Gypsy Uncorked
Time: 5 pm - 9 pm
Wednesday, March 30
Wake Up Wichita Falls - Wake Up and Jump at Urban Air Trampoline Park
Time: 8 am - 9 am | Price: FREE
Thursday, March 31
Hiring Event - Temporary Warehouse Workers Needed
Will work six days: Friday, April 15th-Wednesday, April 20th. Hiring on-the-spot!
Advanced Youth Art at the Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 3:45 pm | Price: $40
All About Acrylics: Sunflower Bouquet at the Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 6 pm - 8:30 pm | Price: $45
Acrylics: Bursting Into Spring
Time: 6 pm - 8 pm | Price: $45
United Regional Lecture Series: Flip Flops for the Beach & Stilletos for a Night Out
Time: 6:30 pm - 8 pm
Dannie Carson Live at Lone Star Bar
Time: 9 pm - 2 am | Price: $5
Jason Boland and the Stragglers at Denim & Diamonds
Time: 10 pm - 12 am | Price: $10
Friday, April 1
Grease at the Wichita Theatre
Time: 2 pm, 7:30 pm | Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.00 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER: $12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID, available only by phone and at the box office. MILITARY: $21.00 - $19.00 - $18.00 with ID
Kay Franklin Workshop at Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 10 am - 4 pm | Price: $66
WFAR Sporting Clay Fun Shoot
Price: $100
Texoma Bulldog Club Specialty Show (April 1-3)
Time: Friday: 4 pm - 10 pm, Saturday: 8 am - 12 pm & 1 pm - 5 pm, Sunday: 8 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE
Cowboy True (April 1-2)
Time: 6 pm - 10 pm | Price: Free Friday evening and Saturday daytime events, $60.00 per person for Saturday night Dinner & Auction
A Midsummer's Night Family Garden Gala at River Bend Nature Center
Time: 6 pm - 8 pm | Price: $15
An Evening at the Skyscraper (April 1-2)
Time: 7:30 and 9 pm nightly | Price: $20 per person
Saturday, April 2
Relay for Life Garage Sale
Time: 7 am - 1 pm
6th Annual Autism Awareness 5k Fun Run/1-Mile Walk
Time: 9 am - 11 am | Price: 5K: $25, 1 Mile Walk: $20, Kids 12 and under, free
Boy Scout Troop 600 Sausage Fundraiser
Time: 11 am - 2 pm | Price: Donation
Pinwheels for Patsy's House 2016
Time: 12 pm - 3 pm | Price: $20 per pinwheel
Burkburnett Health Fair
Price: FREE
Sunday, April 3
Sundary Series Race #2 at Red River Speedway
Time: 12 pm - 6:30 pm | Price: GA $15 (ages 12 to 64; tickets available on race day only), Kids (ages 6-11) just $5, Ages 5 and under admitted free with Adult admission (grandstand only), Active Military and Seniors (Ages 65+): $12. All Pit Passes $35 for all ages
Spaghetti Dinner Benefiting First Step Inc.
Time: 12 pm - 3 pm | Price: $10
