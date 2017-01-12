What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Travis Tritt, The Dallas String Quartet, the Wichita County Jr. Livestock Show and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 12 - Sunday, January 15.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, January 12
DALLAS STRING QUARTET
Time: 7:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
Friday, January 13
WICHITA COUNTY JR. LIVESTOCK SHOW
Time: 8:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free
RIP REUNION WITH DOPPLEGANGERS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 9:00pm-1:30am | Call for pricing
TEN NIGHTS IN A BARROOM AT WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $37 each, including dinner
AN EVENING OF FRENCH ORGAN MUSIC
Time: 7:00-8:30pm
Saturday, January 14
WICHITA COUNTY JR. LIVESTOCK SHOW
Time: 8:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free
SHERIFF DUKE'S DYNAMITE CHILI FEST
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm
MOSAIC GLASS CLASS @ THE KEMP
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm | Price: $50 + supply fee
ACT PRACTICE SESSION 1
Time: 12:00-1:30pm | Price: Free
13TH ANNUAL KEMP KARNEVALE
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $60
PROM FOR A CAUSE BENEFITING MAKE-A-WISH OF NORTH TEXAS
Time: 7:00-11:45pm | Price: $20 individual ticket, $35 couple's ticket
TEN NIGHTS IN A BARROOM AT WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $37 each, including dinner
AN EVENING WITH TRAVIS TRITT
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: Starting at $27.75
THE DIRTY RIVER BOYS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: call for pricing
Sunday, January 15
OPEN ICE SKATING
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $8
