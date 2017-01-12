What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Travis Tritt, The Dallas String Quartet, the Wichita County Jr. Livestock Show and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 12 - Sunday, January 15.

Thursday, January 12

DALLAS STRING QUARTET

Time: 7:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

Friday, January 13

WICHITA COUNTY JR. LIVESTOCK SHOW

Time: 8:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free

RIP REUNION WITH DOPPLEGANGERS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9:00pm-1:30am | Call for pricing

TEN NIGHTS IN A BARROOM AT WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $37 each, including dinner

AN EVENING OF FRENCH ORGAN MUSIC

Time: 7:00-8:30pm

Saturday, January 14

WICHITA COUNTY JR. LIVESTOCK SHOW

Time: 8:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free

SHERIFF DUKE'S DYNAMITE CHILI FEST

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm

MOSAIC GLASS CLASS @ THE KEMP

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm | Price: $50 + supply fee

ACT PRACTICE SESSION 1

Time: 12:00-1:30pm | Price: Free

13TH ANNUAL KEMP KARNEVALE

Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $60

PROM FOR A CAUSE BENEFITING MAKE-A-WISH OF NORTH TEXAS

Time: 7:00-11:45pm | Price: $20 individual ticket, $35 couple's ticket

TEN NIGHTS IN A BARROOM AT WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $37 each, including dinner

AN EVENING WITH TRAVIS TRITT

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: Starting at $27.75

THE DIRTY RIVER BOYS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: call for pricing

Sunday, January 15

OPEN ICE SKATING

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $8

