What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Duel Marathon, Wildcats Hockey, live music, theater and a lot more - this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, January 20 - Sunday, January 22.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Friday, January 20

CHOCOLATE SOIREE

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: Starting at $50

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS VS LONE STAR BRAHMAS

Time: 7:05pm | Price: $7-$15

THE INDICATIONS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

KYLE PARK AT DENIM & DIAMONDS

Time: 9:00pm-2:00am | Price: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Saturday, January 21

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PRAYER & SCHOLARSHIP BREAKFAST

Time: 7:30-11:30am | Price: $20 for adults, $14 for youth

THE DUEL - MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON, 10K

Time: 8:00am-2:00pm

STUDIO SATURDAY: RING IN THE CHINESE NEW YEAR @THE KEMP

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

WATERCOLOR VALENTINE @ THE KEMP

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $30

MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 1:00-5:00pm | Price: $12

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS VS LONE STAR BRAHMAS

Time: 7:05pm | Price: $7-$15

BRANDON JENKINS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Call 940-767-9488 for pricing

Sunday, January 22

MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $12

OPEN ICE SKATING

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $8

