What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

'Madagascar' at the Wichita Theater, Wildcats hockey, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Friday, February 3 - Sunday, February 5.

Friday, February 3

FIRST FRIDAY WINE TASTING FEATURING THE MICK JASON BAND

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $8

SHERRY GIRYOTAS AND PHILLIP SHORE: PAINTINGS AND SCULPTURE

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

AARON WATSON AT DENIM AND DIAMONDS

Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS VS. LONE STAR BRAHMAS

Time: 7:05pm | Price: $7-$15

THE TEJAS BROTHERS

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, February 4

HEART OF A WOMAN

7:00-11:30am | Price: varies

TX HIGH PERFORMANCE AUCTION, TRADE SHOW & SWAP MEET

Time: 8:00am-8:00pm | Price: $10

2017 FIREMAN FREEZE

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $10

KFDX WOMEN'S EXPO

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm | Price: $3

BOOKS ON SCREEN: THE LORAX

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

THIS IS ALZHEIMER'S

Time: 10:00am-11:00am | Price: Free

SWEETS FOR YOUR SWEET: CHOCOLATIER CLASS @ THE FORUM

Time: 1:00-2:00pm | Price: $45

MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 1:00-5:00pm | Price: $12

21ST ANNUAL BOOT SCOOTIN' BOOGIE

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $50 per individual, $800 table

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS VS. LONE STAR BRAHMAS

Time: 7:05pm | Price: $7-$15

LUKE WADE AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: call 940-767-9488

Sunday, February 5

MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $12

