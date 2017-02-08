What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Nighthawks football, the Lone Star Kart Nationals, Dancing for the Stars and a whole lot more - this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, February 9 - Sunday, February 12.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, February 9

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS - WICHITA FALLS NIGHTHAWKS PRE-SEASON PARTY

Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free

EXPLORING ART

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $45

MARDI GRAS KING’S EVENT

Time: 7:45-9:45pm | Price: $50

Friday, February 10

LONE STAR KART NATIONALS

Time: 3:00pm | Price: $5 adults, $2 kids 12 & under

DANCING FOR THE STARS 2017

Time: 6:00-10:30pm | Price: $120 per person, $960 for table of 8

WADE BOWEN & FLATLAND CAVALRY AT DENIM AND DIAMONDS

Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

UNPLUGGED FOR PATSY’S HOUSE

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: $20

Saturday, February 11

VALENTINE CRAFTS AT THE WICHITA FALLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

Time: 10:30-11:30am | Price: Free

NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members

SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members

AN EVENING OF IMPROV AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $10

MERCY ME TEXAS TAKEOVER

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $27 and up

WICHITA FALLS NIGHTHAWKS EXHIBITION GAME

Time: 7:00pm | Price: $12-$65

GABRIEL IGLESIAS "FLUFFYMANIA WORLD TOUR: 20 YEARS OF COMEDY"

Time: 8:00-10:30pm | Price: starting at $50

Sunday, February 12

OPEN ICE SKATING

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $8

SEPIA: A LEGACY IN PHOTOGRAPHY OPENING RECEPTION

Time: 4:30-6:30pm | Price: Free

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !