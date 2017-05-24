What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Area high school graduation ceremonies, the Barwise Annual Boat Float, the "School's Out Bash" at Castaway Cove, live music, theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 25 – Sunday, May 28.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 25
QUICKBOOKS ONLINE TRAINING
Time: 8:30am-3:30pm | Price: $95
BARWISE ANNUAL BOAT FLOAT
Time: 9:00am-11:30pm | Price: Free
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
LAYERED METAL FLOWER WORKSHOP HOSTED BY FRAMED
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $45
LIVE AT THE LAKE
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
CITY VIEW ISD GRADUATION
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
Friday, May 26
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
ARTZEUM: 100 YEARS & BEYOND
Price: Free
SCHOOL'S OUT BASH AT CASTAWAY COVE
Time: 12:00-7:00pm | Price: $13.99
HEIR OF MYSTERY: MURDER MYSTERY DINNER AT WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $37
AN EVENING OF IMPROV AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $10
BURKBURNETT ISD GRADUATION
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: Free
MAX STALLING AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488
CELLAR DOOR AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON
Time: 8:30-11:30pm
Saturday, May 27
RIDER HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
COMMUNITY SEED SWAP!
Time: 10:00am-2:00PM | Price: Free
PET RESCUE FAIR
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
SPLASH DAY AT LUCY PARK POOL
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free
WICHITA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
HENRIETTA ISD GRADUATION
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: Free
HIRSCHI HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION
Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free
IOWA PARK ISD GRADUATION
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
ROCK N ROLL OVER, A TRIBUTE TO KISS WITH KICKED TO THE CURB OPENING!
Time: 8:00pm-12:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, May 28
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
