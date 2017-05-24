What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Area high school graduation ceremonies, the Barwise Annual Boat Float, the "School's Out Bash" at Castaway Cove, live music, theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 25 – Sunday, May 28.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, May 25

QUICKBOOKS ONLINE TRAINING

Time: 8:30am-3:30pm | Price: $95

BARWISE ANNUAL BOAT FLOAT

Time: 9:00am-11:30pm | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

LAYERED METAL FLOWER WORKSHOP HOSTED BY FRAMED

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $45

LIVE AT THE LAKE

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

CITY VIEW ISD GRADUATION

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Friday, May 26

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

ARTZEUM: 100 YEARS & BEYOND

Price: Free

SCHOOL'S OUT BASH AT CASTAWAY COVE

Time: 12:00-7:00pm | Price: $13.99

HEIR OF MYSTERY: MURDER MYSTERY DINNER AT WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $37

AN EVENING OF IMPROV AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $10

BURKBURNETT ISD GRADUATION

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: Free

MAX STALLING AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

CELLAR DOOR AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:30-11:30pm

Saturday, May 27

RIDER HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

COMMUNITY SEED SWAP!

Time: 10:00am-2:00PM | Price: Free

PET RESCUE FAIR

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

SPLASH DAY AT LUCY PARK POOL

Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

WICHITA FALLS HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

HENRIETTA ISD GRADUATION

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: Free

HIRSCHI HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION

Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free

IOWA PARK ISD GRADUATION

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

ROCK N ROLL OVER, A TRIBUTE TO KISS WITH KICKED TO THE CURB OPENING!

Time: 8:00pm-12:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, May 28

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !