What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith tributes at the Iron Horse Pub, the 'Live at the Lake' concert series, Cats at Wichita Theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 27 – Saturday, July 29.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 27

NORTH TEXAS AREA UNITED WAY LOANED EXECUTIVE TRAINING

Time: 8:00am-12:00pm

ART MESS CAMP AT THE KELL HOUSE

Time: 6:00pm

FREE SPORTS PHYSICAL CLINIC AT COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE CENTER

Time: 2:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

CHRISTMAS IN JULY!

Time: 5:00-7:00pm | Price: Free

LIVE AT THE LAKE

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

Friday, July 28

13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

AA BOTTOM AND FRIENDS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, July 29

WATERMELON FESTIVAL

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

HOOP FOR HOPES 3V3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Time: 9:00am-9:00pm | Price: Free to the public

CELEBRATE WATERMELON AT ODD DUCK COFFEE

Time: 1:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

DANIELLE SCOTT: DREAMS TO REALITY - KEYS TO OLYMPIC SIZE SUCCESS

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Individual seats $40, Table for 8 $500

13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

GUNS N' ROSES & AEROSMITH TRIBUTES AT IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

