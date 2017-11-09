What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Inaugural Big Taste of Texoma, the Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor, Red River Roller Derby, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 9 – Sunday, November 12.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, November 9

Wake Up Wichita Falls – Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

Time: 2:00-3:00pm | Price: Free

6th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You Veterans Job Fair

Time: 5:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

Memories In The Making: Workshop@ The Forum

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

Big Taste of Texoma

Time: 5:00-7:30pm | Price: Adults $40, Children 8 & Under $15

Friday, November 10

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $65

Unicorn or Pony Wine Glass Painting by Clinkers and Madson’s!

Time: 6:00pm | Price: $31

BRANDON JENKINS with BRADEN SOUTHARD opening at Iron Horse Pub

Time: 9:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

5th Annual Ladies Happy Hour at Whiskeyta

Time: 9:00pm-2:00am | Price: Free

Saturday, November 11

Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor

Time: 3:00-9:00pm | Price: $35

Red River Roller Derby

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Advance Price: Adult $10 / Kids 4-11 $7

Door Price: Adult $15 / Kids 4-11 $10

Fluid Acrylic Painting @ The Kemp

Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: $65

Texoma D.R.A.W. (Diabetes Run And Walk)

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $30

Grand Opening: As I Am Yoga Community

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Quiet Heroes-Salute to the Armed Forces by the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $10-$35

THE RODNEY JOHNSON BAND

Time: 8:00pm - Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, November 12

YSO Junior Fall Concert

Time: 1:30-2:00pm | Price: Free

Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party

Time: 3:00pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !