What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Electricritters at River Bend Nature Center, A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theater and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 23 – Sunday, November 26.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving with the Military at Deli Planet

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free of charge for members stationed at Sheppard AFB

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

HANNAH BELLE LECTER and JAMES COOK at Iron Horse Pub

Time: 8:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Friday, November 24

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: Varies

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

Reckless Kelly at The Warehouse

Time: 7:00-11:00pm

A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24

FLATLAND CAVALRY with ELAINA KAY opening at Iron Horse Pub

Time: 8:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, November 25

Small Business Saturday @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre

Time: 2:00pm | Price: $12-$24

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: Varies

Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24

AA BOTTOM, FRIENDS & FAMILY at Iron Horse Pub

Time: 8:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, November 26

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: Varies

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !