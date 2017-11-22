What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Electricritters at River Bend Nature Center, A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theater and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 23 – Sunday, November 26.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, November 23
Thanksgiving with the Military at Deli Planet
Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free of charge for members stationed at Sheppard AFB
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
HANNAH BELLE LECTER and JAMES COOK at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 8:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Friday, November 24
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: Varies
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
Reckless Kelly at The Warehouse
Time: 7:00-11:00pm
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24
FLATLAND CAVALRY with ELAINA KAY opening at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 8:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, November 25
Small Business Saturday @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 2:00pm | Price: $12-$24
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5
Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: Varies
Sylvia at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
A Christmas Story: The Musical at Wichita Theatre
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $12-$24
AA BOTTOM, FRIENDS & FAMILY at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 8:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, November 26
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights
Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free
The Polar Express
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5
Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages
Time: 6:30-9:30pm | Price: Varies
