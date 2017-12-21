What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The MLK Center Mural Painting Project, the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Electricritters and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, December 21

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Kids Christmas Painting Day- Milk & Cookies for Santa

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: $30

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

Friday, December 22

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, December 23

MLK Center Mural Painting Project

Time: 9:30am-12:30pm | Price: Free

Art Express

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

MIKE O ‘NEILL & FRIENDS in concert!

Time: 6:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

ElectriCritters: A Lighted Christmas Display

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $1-$5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

Sunday, December 24

Deli Planet’s Cowboys Watch Party

Time: 3:00-7:00pm

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Time: 5:30-10:00pm | Price: Free to attend, donations accepted

The Polar Express

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $5

Christmas Carriage Rides with PTL Carriages

Time: 6:30pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !