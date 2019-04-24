What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Cajun Fest, The Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo, Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 25 - Sunday, April 28.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, April 25

Pinwheels for Patsy's House

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm | Price: $20

Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Wichita County Sheriff Citizen's Academy

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free

Palette to Palate: Cale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum

Time: 6:30-9:00pm | Price: $50

Spring Truffle Workshop

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $30

Friday, April 26

Pinwheels for Patsy's House

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm | Price: $20

Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

9th Annual Decorator Show House

Time: 11:00am-6:00pm | Price: $12

Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament

Time: 12:00-5:00pm | Price: $75

Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days

Time: 5:00-11:30pm | Price: Free

Movie Screening Art Party

Time: 6:00pm | Price: Free

Love is in the Air

Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $5

Titanic Dinner Extravaganza in the Kell House

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $100

Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $12-$24

Ian Moore in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, April 27

Lemonade Day 2019

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days

Time: 10:00am-11:30pm | Price: Free

9th Annual Decorator Show House

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $12

WFISD Teacher Job Fair

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Circle Trail Tour 2019

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm

OM Brew: Yoga at the Brewery

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $15

Avery's Quest Chili Cookoff

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: $2 for tasting cup

12th Annual Cajun Fest

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm | Price: $7 in advance, $10 at the gate

Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert

Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

Jump for Joy - Kids Night Out

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10-$12

Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $12-$24

Chris Shakelford in Concert

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, April 28

Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake

Time: 12:30-3:30pm

9th Annual Decorator Show House

Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: $12

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here !