What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Cajun Fest, The Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo, Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 25 - Sunday, April 28.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, April 25
Pinwheels for Patsy's House
Time: 8:00am-5:00pm | Price: $20
Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Wichita County Sheriff Citizen's Academy
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: Free
Palette to Palate: Cale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum
Time: 6:30-9:00pm | Price: $50
Spring Truffle Workshop
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $30
Friday, April 26
Pinwheels for Patsy's House
Time: 8:00am-5:00pm | Price: $20
Gallery Exhibit: Gale Cochran-Smith @ The Forum
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
9th Annual Decorator Show House
Time: 11:00am-6:00pm | Price: $12
Tom Foley Memorial Golf Tournament
Time: 12:00-5:00pm | Price: $75
Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days
Time: 5:00-11:30pm | Price: Free
Movie Screening Art Party
Time: 6:00pm | Price: Free
Love is in the Air
Time: 7:00-8:30pm | Price: $5
Titanic Dinner Extravaganza in the Kell House
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $100
Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $12-$24
Ian Moore in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, April 27
Lemonade Day 2019
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days
Time: 10:00am-11:30pm | Price: Free
9th Annual Decorator Show House
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $12
WFISD Teacher Job Fair
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Circle Trail Tour 2019
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm
OM Brew: Yoga at the Brewery
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: $15
Avery's Quest Chili Cookoff
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: $2 for tasting cup
12th Annual Cajun Fest
Time: 11:00am-8:00pm | Price: $7 in advance, $10 at the gate
Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free
Jump for Joy - Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10-$12
Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $12-$24
Chris Shakelford in Concert
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, April 28
Base Camp Lindsey Frontier Days
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake
Time: 12:30-3:30pm
9th Annual Decorator Show House
Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: $12
