What’s Next For Wanda After ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The following post and video contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, particularly about the character of Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen.

One of the biggest surprises in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the fact that the villain of the movie is actually one of the other Avengers: Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda. We all assumed after WandaVision that she had worked through her grief over the death of Vision, but clearly not; in Multiverse of Madness she is consumed with a need to find her missing children and lashes out at anyone who stops her from locating them. (The fact that she’s been reading from the cursed book the Darkhold probably has something to do with it.)

In our latest video, we speculate about whether Wanda is really dead after the end of the film — and if not, how she will come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. We also run down some of the Marvel comics that could inspire Wanda’s return, particularly the storyline Avengers: The Children’s Crusade, which was used to return Wanda to the ranks of Marvel’s heroes after a period where she went insane and killed a bunch of people. (Sound familiar?) Watch all of that and more in our video below:

If you liked that video on what happens next for Wanda after Multiverse of Madness, check out more of our videos below, including one on the members of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, our full break down of the Easter eggs in Multiverse of Madness, our look at why Doctor Strange is Marvel’s most underrated masterpiece. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)